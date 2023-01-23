What next for Blackpool striker Ewan Bange following the end of his Queen of the South loan?

The 21-year-old struggled for game time with Scottish League One side Queen of the South, making just six appearances – one from the start and five off the bench.

His only goal came on his debut during the 4-1 league win at home to Edinburgh City.

“We can confirm that Ewan Bange has returned to Blackpool following the completion of his loan spell,” the club said in a statement.

“His loan ended as scheduled on January 8. He was an unused substitute against Alloa the day before.

“We would like to wish Ewan the best of luck for the rest of his career and again thank both Blackpool and Stephen Dobbie for their assistance.”

Bange is likely to be sent out on loan again, with a return to non-league on the cards

Dobbie, who enjoyed two spells with Queen of the South during his playing career, was highly influential in setting up the loan.

When the loan move was first announced at the start of September, the Dumfries club confirmed it was Dobbie, Blackpool’s development squad boss, who set up the move.

Upon returning to the Fylde coast, Bange went straight back into Blackpool’s development side for their recent friendly clash against Salford City.

Zak Emmerson was at the double during the 4-3 comeback win, with Joe Strawn and Tayt Trusty also among the goals.

As for Bange, it’s understood he’s likely to be sent out on loan back to non-league, where he impressed with Bamber Bridge last season.

Northern Premier League side Marine, who play in the same division as his former club, has been mentioned as a possible destination.

Bange hit double figures for Brig where he linked up well with Blackpool teammate Rob Apter, scoring 10 times in 18 games.

That earned him a step-up to AFC Telford, where he struggled to make the same impact before spending another brief loan spell with FC United.

Bange made his Blackpool debut in October 2019 as a substitute during the EFL Trophy defeat to Carlisle United.

