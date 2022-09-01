The key role Stephen Dobbie played in Ewan Bange's loan move from Blackpool to Queen of the South

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old links up with the former club of Blackpool’s development squad boss Stephen Dobbie, who spent two spells with the League One side during his playing career.

Bange will now aim to build on previous playing stints with Bamber Bridge, AFC Telford and FC United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Queen of the South, the move to Dumfries was suggested by Dobbie himself.

“I’m delighted to get Ewan in,” said Queen of the South boss Wullie Gibson.

“I’ve had a good look at him in training and he will give us something a bit different to what we already had. At 6’4 he can give us an aerial presence too as we don’t have a great deal of height in the squad.

“I speak to ‘Dobs’ regularly and he recommended young Ewan. He speaks very highly of him and he certainly couldn’t have a better mentor for a young forward.”

Bange will remain with the Scottish side until January

Bange, a product of Blackpool’s academy, has made just one first-team appearance for the Seasiders.

He’s now part of the club’s newly-formed development squad, captaining the side during their recent 2-1 win against Bolton Wanderers.

“I’m pleased to be here,” Bange said of his move.

“Stephen Dobbie has told me all about the club and I hope to be able to make just a fraction of the impact here that he did.