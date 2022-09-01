Everything Michael Appleton said about transfer deadline day after Blackpool’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders are set for a big day of business, with a potential Josh Bowler exit on the cards.

Appleton remains hopeful of signing one or two new players, with last night’s defeat proving more quality is required.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Virtue, meanwhile, could also be set for the exit door with Appleton’s former side Lincoln City linked with a move.

Here’s everything Pool’s head coach said about transfers after last night’s game.

Will Josh Bowler be a Blackpool player on Friday morning?

“The honest answer is I’ve got no idea.

Michael Appleton is desperate to keep hold of Josh Bowler

“I’m obviously aware of interest from various parties, so it’s going to be a big 24 hours for the football club.

“If he stays, we’ve got a fantastic chance of making sure we retain our status. If he goes, it makes it doubly difficult.

“But the honesty that is in the group, the effort and the commitment will never go away and will always give us an opportunity.”

Will there be time to replace Bowler if he leaves?

“It does give us little time, but that’s why everyone either loves or gets frustrated with the transfer window.

“It’s great for certain clubs, not great for others.

"But we know the score, I know the score going into the final day and I know it could be a difficult day for myself and the football club, but you’ve just got to deal with it, get on with it, not moan about it and look forward to the next one.”

Will there be any arrivals?

“I’m hoping so.

“We’re a bit short in areas as we’ve mentioned a few times, so I’d like to improve in those areas to make us better and help the group.

“Whether that transpires, who knows?”

Is anything live and ongoing?

“There are conversations going on, but those conversations seem to have been going on for a long time now.

“Like all clubs, we hope to do a bit of business. Whether that transpires or not, I don’t know.”

Could Matty Virtue join Lincoln City?

“Matty is definitely one who needs football and deserves football.

“Having spent the best part of 12, 13 or 14 months out, he’s one that potentially deserves some football.