Blackpool can have few complaints as they slump to home defeat to Blackburn Rovers

The striker’s 16th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the Lancashire rivals in what was a full-bloodied encounter at Bloomfield Road.

In truth, the scoreline ought to have been even greater and Michael Appleton’s side can have no complaints with their third defeat of the season.

Despite initially starting the game well, they never looked the same side after the goal and it was Blackburn who had the chances to score the game’s second.

Were it not for some Dan Grimshaw brilliance, the Seasiders would have lost fairly handsomely.

While Blackpool caused Blackburn problems in the early stages when they were on the front foot and playing at a high tempo, they were otherwise far too passive out of possession.

They lacked creativity and guile in the middle of the pitch and struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities.

Ben Brereton Diaz dispatched his goal in clinical fashion

Star man Josh Bowler started despite the ongoing speculation surrounding the winger’s future.

The 23-year-old, who was the subject of a rejected £3.5m bid from Nottingham Forest according to reports, could depart Bloomfield Road before Thursday night’s 11pm deadline.

It’s understood the Seasiders are holding out for £4m for their player plus extra, with Blackburn, Bournemouth, Fulham and Watford also credited with previous interest.

Michael Appleton named an unchanged side, meaning Jordan Thorniley and Theo Corbeanu remained on the bench despite their impressive performances off the bench during Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Bristol City.

Rhys Williams kept his place alongside Marvin Ekpiteta in the centre of defence despite taking a knock to his ankle at the weekend.

New signing Ian Poveda was named among the substitutes, replacing Beryly Lubala on the bench following his loan move from Leeds United.

Matty Virtue, linked with a deadline day move to Lincoln City, was also named among the subs.

Sonny Carey served the second game of his three-match suspension, while Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.

There was an air of anticipation ahead of kick-off, with all four stands packed to the rafters in this all-Lancashire encounter.

It was no surprise at all to see the game start at frantic pace, although there wasn’t a great deal of goalmouth action at either end.

That could have been different had the referee done his job and allowed an advantage, instead pulling the play back for a free kick when Jerry Yates had just slipped in Shayne Lavery.

Blackpool came close to scoring a few moments later though when Jordan Gabriel kept Kenny Dougall’s corner alive.

The ball fell to Josh Bowler, whose low, drilled effort appeared to be heading in only to ricochet into teammate Rhys Williams.

The Seasiders were making the visitors look distinctly average in the opening stages, but they were undone by one simple ball down the middle on 16 minutes.

Dangerman Ben Brereton-Diaz got the wrong side of Marvin Ekiteta and coolly slotted beyond Grimshaw to hand Blackburn the lead out of absolutely nothing.

Having done very little wrong in the opening exchanges, the Seasiders found themselves having to fight back from a goal down.

Gary Madine glanced a header towards goal from a Kenny Dougall corner as Pool looked for a quick leveller, but his effort looped wide of the far post just beyond the reach of strike partner Jerry Yates.

The hosts were winning a lot of corners and set-pieces and while they did look dangerous, they weren’t able to capitalise - with Madine heading down and wide from another Dougall delivery.

The two sides exchanged some good chances during the final 10 minutes of the first-half as the game began to open up.

Josh Bowler, who had been marshalled well by Blackburn in the opening period, finally created a yard of space for himself before curling over from the angle.

At the other end, Lewis Travis drilled wide of Grimshaw’s upright with a low effort from range.

The Seasiders had what appeared to be a good shout for a penalty waved away five minutes before the break when Dom Thompson was wiped out by Brereton-Diaz in the Blackburn box.

To make matters worse, the Blackburn forward was already on a booking and could have been sent his marching orders had a spot kick been rightfully given.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side almost capitalised immediately on their bit of good fortune as they went close to a second, but fortunately for Blackpool Tyler Morton blazed wide from point-blank range.

Blackpool were crying out for an extra body in midfield but Appleton’s side emerged unchanged for the start of the second-half.

They were fortunate to only remain a goal down at the start of the second period as Blackburn squandered two gilt-edged chances to double their lead.

First, Dack dragged a shot just wide of the far post before Brereton-Diaz was centimetres away from picking out the corner of Grimshaw’s net with a delightful curling effort.

The first time Blackpool threatened in the second-half was when Kenny Dougall’s poor shot fell fortunately at the feet of Shayne Lavery, who lifted his shot over from the angle.

A moment later, Appleton’s men were dealt a huge let-off when Rovers squandered two big chances in quick succession.

Grimshaw produced a stunning save to claw Brereton-Diaz’s effort away from goal only for it to drop to Dack, who somehow side-footed wide.

A much-needed change finally arrived midway through the second-half when in-form winger Theo Corbeanu replaced Lavery in a like-for-like replacement, meaning the hosts remained in a 4-4-2.

Blackpool were reliant on another magnificent Grimshaw stop on the 68-minute mark, otherwise the game would have been dead and buried there and then.

But the goalkeeper had other ideas, somehow getting a fingertip to substitute Jack Vale’s shot which looked destined for the bottom corner.

Blackburn had penalty shouts of their own 17 minutes from time when Vale went down in the box under pressure from Rhys Williams. But referee Matthew Donohue awarded Blackpool a free-kick instead and booked the Rovers man.

Appleton finally decided to change the system 10 minutes from time when he handed a debut to former Rovers loanee Ian Poveda in place of Madine.

The change almost paid dividends straight away as lone striker Yates spun in the box before being denied by Kaminski.

Despite being second best for much of the second-half, Blackpool could and perhaps should have grabbed an equaliser right at the death when Rhys Williams somehow managed to head wide from Dougall’s corner.

Dougall then headed wide from Poveda’s cross in the last action of the game, which summed up Blackpool’s night.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Williams, Thompson, Dougall, Connolly, Bowler, Lavery (Corbeanu), Yates, Madine (Poveda)

Subs not used: Maxwell, Thorniley, Husband, Virtue, Hamilton

Blackburn: Kaminski, Travis, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, Wharton, Morton, Hedges, Dack (Edun), Brereton, Dolan (Vale)

Subs not used: Pears, Markanday, Buckley, Garrett, Phillips

Referee: Matthew Donohue