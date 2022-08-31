Blackpool 'reject' another Nottingham Forest bid for Josh Bowler as Matty Virtue is linked with a move away

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football Insider claims the Premier League newcomers have returned with a new £3.5m offer for the 23-year-old.

It comes after a £2.5m bid was recently knocked back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it’s been reported Blackpool have also rejected Forest’s latest advance as they’re holding out for £4m plus extras.

Michael Appleton’s side face a major fight on their hands to keep hold of their star man ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

While Appleton is desperate to keep Bowler, the Seasiders may be forced to cash in on the winger given he’s out of contract at the end of the season.

Despite the continued speculation surrounding Bowler’s future, Appleton expects him to feature against Blackburn Rovers tonight.

Josh Bowler could leave Bloomfield Road before tomorrow night's 11pm deadline

Blackburn, along with Bournemouth, Fulham and Watford, have also been credited with interest.

But it’s understood Forest are leading the chase and the player himself prefers a move to the Premier League.

When asked about Bowler’s future on Tuesday, Appleton told The Gazette he was “relaxed” about the situation despite the prospect of losing his standout man.

“I’m quite relaxed about it to be honest,” he told The Gazette.

“The only thing I can affect is his state of mind. If I can affect that in a good way and keep him positive, that allows him to go into the game and continue to play with the freedom he’s shown recently. If that happens then I’m doing my bit and playing my role.

“Hopefully it will help towards another three points or one point, whatever it may be, and we continue to rack up the points in this early part of the season.”

In other transfer news, journalist Alan Nixon has suggested midfielder Matty Virtue could depart Bloomfield Road before the end of the window.

League One sides Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town have both been linked.

Shrewsbury may work better for Virtue for geographical reasons, but former Blackpool number two Mike Garrity is now assistant at Sincil Bank.