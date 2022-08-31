How many signings are Blackpool targeting before the transfer deadline?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have until 11pm on Thursday to complete their business and a busy final couple of days are anticipated at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool, who return to action against Blackburn Rovers tonight, were without seven first-team players for Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Bristol City.

With that in mind, Appleton wants to ensure he has the numbers at his disposal to remain competitive in the Championship.

“In an ideal world a couple would be great, I think,” he told The Gazette.

“We’ve got players coming back from injury in staggered stages, but another couple would make me feel a little bit better.”

Despite the recent additions of Ian Poveda and Andy Lyons – albeit the latter won’t arrive until January – Appleton says the last few days have been frustrating for him.

The Seasiders remain keen to bolster their side during the final 48 hours of the window with two quality additions that will go straight into the starting line-up, rather than just providing squad depth.

It’s understood central midfield is one of the positions the club are currently looking at.

“It’s been a bit frustrating if I’m being honest, I was a very frustrated figure on Sunday,” Appleton said.

“As soon as you get back into work on Monday morning and you have a training session, you soon forget about that.

“In two days of any window is a very long time, so I’d like to think there are maybe one or two players out there on Friday morning who will be signed by Blackpool, whether it’s another loan or a permanent.”

When asked if a deal had fallen through, Appleton added: “No, it was nothing that hasn’t happened up and down the country and hasn’t happened to us over the last 12 weeks.

“You have good days and bad days from a recruitment point of view because you feel like you’re getting somewhere with a player and all of a sudden something happens, so it’s nothing more than usual.