Blackpool to sign Andy Lyons from Shamrock Rovers
Blackpool have confirmed a deal to sign Irish full-back Andy Lyons from January.
The 22-year-old right-back will join the Seasiders from Shamrock Rovers on a three-and-a-half year contract, which includes the option for a further year.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international will first complete the League of Ireland Premier Division season, which runs until November, with his Dublin club.
Lyons has made 32 appearances for league leaders Shamrock since his move from nearby Bohemians ahead of the 2022 campaign, scoring eight goals, with six assists.
He scored five in his first five league games this season.
Lyons has also featured in Europa League qualifiers and Europa League Conference games.
His performances have been praised by Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, who has spoken about Blackpool's pursuit of the player over the summer.
Bradley said: “He has been brilliant for us, Andy. His form has been fantastic and that form obviously warrants the interest that he has had from Blackpool.”
Lyons is described as an attacking right-back who is also capable of playing further up as a wing-back. He can fill in at left-back too.
He previously had trials with Brentford.
Pool boss Michael Appleton revealed after Saturday’s draw with Bristol City that he was expecting a signing to be announced early this week.
The Lyons deal was confirmed just two days after Blackpool announced the loan signing of Leeds United winger Ian Poveda and it remains to be seen whether the club will complete any more transfer business ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline.