Michael Appleton discusses Josh Bowler's Blackpool future and another signing being close

The Seasiders brought in their sixth new signing of the summer before Saturday’s game against Bristol City in Leeds United winger Ian Poveda.

The 22-year-old, who wasn’t registered in time to feature in the thrilling 3-3 draw, has joined on loan for the season.

The club now have four more days to complete their transfer business ahead of Thursday night’s 11pm deadline.

When asked if Blackpool fans can expect a busy week of transfer business, Appleton said: “That’s the million dollar question, who knows?

“I’m pretty confident that there will be one coming in early next week. Will there be more? We’ll see how it goes.”

When quizzed by The Gazette if the player in question is one of the free agents Appleton met after the recent win against QPR, Appleton added: “No, that’s all I’m going to give you.”

Michael Appleton is on the lookout for Blackpool's seventh signing of the summer

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Appleton told The Gazette a potential deal for one of the two free agents was “dead in the water”, while the other was ongoing.

With Blackpool already signing five loan players, the maximum allowed in a match day squad, that suggests the new recruit will be a permanent addition.

In terms of outgoings, Appleton remains desperate to keep hold of in-demand winger Josh Bowler, who was on the scoresheet for the second time this season during Saturday’s draw.

There was a fear among many supporters that the Bristol City game would be Bowler’s last in a tangerine shirt, but Appleton is hopeful he could feature against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.

When asked if Bowler has played his last game for Blackpool, the head coach said: “I certainly hope not.

“I’ve just had a chat with him there and told him to look after himself over the weekend because we’ve got a big game on Wednesday live on TV, a perfect opportunity to showcase his skills again.