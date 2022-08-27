Blackpool's thrilling draw against Bristol City was a 'great advert' for the Championship according to Nigel Pearson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theo Corbeanu bagged a dramatic last-gasp equaliser to rescue Blackpool a deserved draw against Bristol City.

The Seasiders looked to be heading for a gutting home defeat after squandering the lead twice to trail 3-2.

But Corbeanu came off the bench to level in the final minute of normal time as Michael Appleton’s side drew 3-3 for the second week running.

It was another thrilling game packed full of chances for both sides, who went toe-to-toe for the entirety of the 90 minutes.

The score could have been anything but the least Blackpool deserved for their efforts was a point.

As for Pearson, he reflected: “It was a good game of football. It was a good advert, as people would say, for the Championship.

“We’re unhappy obviously at the end not to…I was going to say hang on but we weren’t really doing that, just to see it through. But an error in possession has cost us dearly.

“But I thought it was a really good game and we showed just how dangerous we can be, so I was generally pleased with how we went about it.

“Captain hindsight is everywhere. Look, it’s the first game this season where we’ve gone behind. But we got ourselves in front and we were actually managing the game pretty well.

“But when errors occur like that, we were punished, so it doesn’t feel great at the moment. But I still think there were lots of positives because we might have lost that one in the past.

“We went behind but the players showed really good composure at times. I won’t lose too much sleep over it.

“It feels a bit more difficult because of how it occurred. We weren’t bullied or outplayed, it was just a good game of football.”

The result means both Blackpool and Bristol City move onto eight points after their first six games of the season, albeit the Robins sit higher on goal difference.