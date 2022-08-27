Blackpool the entertainers as Theo Corbeanu salvages a deserved draw against Bristol City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders looked to be heading for a gutting home defeat after squandering the lead twice to trail 3-2.

But Corbeanu came off the bench to level in the final minute of normal time as Michael Appleton’s side drew 3-3 for the second week running.

It was another thrilling game packed full of chances for both sides, who went toe-to-toe for the entirety of the 90 minutes.

The score could have been anything but the least Blackpool deserved for their efforts was a point.

Appleton was fairly limited with what he could do team selection-wise with seven first-team players unavailable for selection.

Sonny Carey served the first game of his three-match suspension following his red card during last week’s 3-3 draw against Burnley.

Josh Bowler opened the scoring for Blackpool on what could be his last game for the club

Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all missed out through injury.

Appleton still made one change though, replacing Theo Corbeanu with Gary Madine - which saw Pool line-up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Josh Bowler started amid heavily speculation linking the winger with a move away before Thursday night’s 11pm deadline.

The Seasiders also strengthened in his position prior to kick-off, bringing in Ian Poveda on season-long loan from Leeds United.

However, the 22-year-old wasn’t registered in time, meaning he wasn’t available for selection.

The England Under-20 international could make his debut against former loan club Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday instead.

Blackpool were taking on a Bristol City side that sat level on points with them in the league table, albeit ahead by virtue of goal difference.

Nigel Pearson’s side, who had won their last three in league and cup, went straight onto the attack from kick-off and almost scored after just 20 seconds.

Andreas Weimann laid the ball off to strike partner Nakhi Wells, whose powerful effort rattled Dan Grimshaw’s post.

Blackpool responded well to the shaky early moment though and put pressure on the visitors, with most of their play coming via Dom Thompson down their left.

On seven minutes, their spell of early pressure paid dividends as they scored the game’s first goal. And who else but Josh Bowler?

It came via a floated Thompson cross which was taken down from the sky deliciously by Gary Madine, who showed the wherewithal to hold the ball up and lay it off to Bowler, whose effort deflected past the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

The Robins almost clawed themselves back level just four minutes later through dangerman Weimann, whose chip over Grimshaw nestled on the top of the Blackpool net.

Blackpool continued to look dangerous going forwards though and they probably ought to have doubled their lead a few moments later.

Shayne Lavery found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Dan Bentley, who stood tall to make the block. But the ball rebounded to Madine who couldn’t quite stretch far enough to poke the ball into the back of the empty net.

The good early intent resulted in a chorus of “Appleton’s tangerine army” ringing around Bloomfield Road for the first time since beating Reading on the opening day, a sure sign the tangerine faithful are beginning to warm to the new man in charge.

Thankfully Marvin Ekpiteta was on the top of his game because he was required to make two trademark last-ditch blocks to deny the visitors, who were playing through Blackpool a little too easily at times.

Appleton’s men continued to pepper the Bristol City goal though, with Lavery heading wide at the back post under pressure after a deep cross from Jordan Gabriel.

Blackpool continued to live dangerously defensively, as the visitors came close twice in quick succession midway through the opening half.

First Tommy Conway got the wrong side of Rhys Williams before being denied by the legs of Dan Grimshaw, while the ball rebounded in the danger area where Weimann turned it narrowly over.

The two sides continued to exchange presentable chances, with Madine playing a pivotal role in attack for the Seasiders.

The striker, who was causing havoc for the away side, used his physical presence to good effect to knock the ball down to Jerry Yates, who lashed wide.

Ten minutes before the break, a Kenny Dougall corner caused some panic among the Bristol City ranks but Yates couldn’t quite force the ball home from close range, with his effort charged down by a defender.

Bowler continued to enjoy himself down the right flank for the Seasiders, although he often came inside to get on the ball.

The in-demand winger went close again in the 37th minute with a rising shot that just flew over after starting the move himself with a headed clearance (yes, really!), which must have been the first time he’s done so in a tangerine shirt.

It looked as though Blackpool would retain their one-goal lead until the half-time whistle, but Bristol City had other ideas.

Frustratingly, the goal came right on the stroke of half-time, as Tommy Conway turned home high into the roof of the net at the near post.

Appleton was forced into making a change at the break, as he replaced Rhys Williams with Jordan Thorniley after the Liverpool loanee appeared to pick up a knock during the first 45.

Blackpool came agonisingly close to restoring their lead 10 minutes into the second-half when Madine’s first-time effort deflected just wide after Yates had showed great awareness to dummy Bowler’s cross.

It wasn’t to matter though as the Seasiders edged their noses back in front from the following corner, as Yates hooked home after Callum Connolly had headed the ball back into the danger area.

The Seasiders squandered a priceless chance to make it 3-1 when Madine’s shot was blocked after Bowler had caused havoc inside the Bristol City box once again with one of his trademark mazy runs.

The hosts were immediately made to pay for the miss as the Robins equalised for a second time with a goal out of nothing.

It came via substitute Antoine Semenyo within seconds of coming on, as the forward drilled the ball past Grimshaw and into the far corner from the angle.

A few moments later, the Seasiders somehow found themselves falling behind in calamitous circumstances.

Grimshaw was caught out by Kai Naismith’s free-kick, only managing to parry the ball straight to Wells who hit the bar with a close-range header. The ball then rebounded off the unfortunate Marvin Ekpiteta before trickling into the back of the net.

Try as they might, the Seasiders struggled to build up ahead of steam in the final stages as the visitors slowed the game down in a bid to see out the game.

Saying that, Connolly squandered a gilt-edged chance six minutes from time when he screwed the ball wide of goal when he really ought to have scored.

As the clock ticked toward stoppage time, an equaliser didn’t really look to be on the cards with Bristol City seeing out the remainder of time well.

But they got too cocky and nonchalant, passing the ball amongst their backline.

Substitute Theo Corbeanu pounced upon a lax pass to loft the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper to grab a last-ditch equaliser, which was exactly what Blackpool deserved.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Williams (Thorniley), Thompson, Dougall, Connolly, Bowler, Yates, Lavery (Hamilton), Madine (Corbeanu)

Subs not used: Maxwell, Husband, Virtue, Lubala

Bristol City: Bentley, Byner, Naismith, Atkinson, Scott (Semenyo), Massengo (James), Williams, DaSilva, Weimann, Conway (King), Wells

Subs not used: O’Leary, Tanner, Wilson, Martin

Referee: Jeremy Simpson