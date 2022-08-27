Blackpool confirm capture of Leeds United winger ahead of Bristol City game

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old joins the Seasiders on a season-long loan deal, with Leeds holding the option to recall their player.

Poveda hasn’t been registered in time to make Blackpool’s squad for today’s home game against Bristol City, but could make his debut against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

“I’m really happy to join a great club,” Poveda said.

“The manager and the directors have put confidence in me and I want to give back to the fans with good performances and displays on the pitch.

“It’s a really important stage in my career and I’m excited to get started.”

The wide man has already made 18 first-team appearances for Leeds but he currently finds himself down the pecking order at Elland Road following Jesse Marsch’s summer signings.

Poveda did enjoy a brief stint in the Championship last season with Blackburn, making 10 appearances and scoring once before his loan spell was cut short through injury.

The England Under-20 international, who spent time in the academies at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Brentford as a youngster, made the move to Yorkshire from Manchester City in 2020.

“I’m delighted to bring Ian to the club,” head coach Michael Appleton said.

“He’s clearly an exciting talent and we’re really looking forward to working with him. He has fantastic feet, adds pace and is very direct.

“I’m sure he’ll be a fans’ favourite very, very quickly.”