What Michael Appleton said about potential Josh Bowler replacements as Blackpool are linked with Leeds United winger

The Athletic’s reliable Leeds reporter Phil Hay has claimed the Seasiders are interested in a loan move for the 22-year-old.

Poveda spent time on loan with Blackburn Rovers last season but was limited to just 10 appearances, scoring once.

The winger, who spent time in the academies at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford and Man City, has made 18 first-team appearances with Leeds.

He’s also been capped four times by the England Under-20 sides, scoring three times.

Blackpool are known to be on the lookout for a winger, with Manchester United’s Amad Diallo also linked.

However, speaking this morning ahead of tomorrow’s game against Bristol City, Appleton revealed this would be a signing for the development squad, rather than the first-team.

“I haven’t had many conversations regarding it, if I’m being honest, other than if there was an opportunity would I back it and would I be in favour of it, and the answer was very much ‘yes’,” Pool’s head coach explained.

“I don’t want to talk too much about other peoples’ players without having all the knowledge, but I’m aware of the player, I’m aware of the talent.

“If there was an opportunity and it came about, why wouldn’t we?”

Given Moffat is a winger, some supporters have already put two and two together and suggested the young Scot could be a direct replacement for Josh Bowler, who continues to be heavily linked with a move away ahead of next week’s deadline.

But Appleton insists that certainly isn’t the case.

“I think that would be very harsh,” Pool’s head coach added.

“First and foremost, to replace Josh would take some doing and it would probably need someone a little bit more experienced than young Owen.

“As usual, people put two and two together and come up with a zillion, so I don’t worry too much about that.