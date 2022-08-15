Blackpool and Sunderland named among host of clubs linked with Manchester United's ex-Rangers winger

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Manchester United journalist Jonathan Shrager, Erik ten Hag’s side are looking for their 22-year-old to get regular game time elsewhere this season.

The Ivory Coast international has yet to feature for the under-pressure Red Devils so far this term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Shrager, the Seasiders are among a host of clubs interested in Diallo’s signature.

European outfits Anderlecht, Besiktas and Sampdoria are also said to be in contact with Diallo’s representatives.

Shrager tweeted: “As it stands today, Manchester United are looking to loan out Amad Diallo this season.

A host of clubs have been linked with Diallo's signature

“His representative Michaël N’Cho is currently talking with various interested clubs, including Blackpool, Sunderland, Anderlecht, Besiktas and Sampdoria.”

Born in the Ivory Coast, Diallo moved to Italy as a child and joined the Atalanta youth system in 2015, where he won two Campionato Primavera 1 titles.

In 2019, he scored on his debut for the senior team and became the first player born in 2002 to score in Serie A.

Two years later, Diallo joined Manchester United for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £18m, plus several other clauses and add-ons.

He was loaned out to Scottish giants Rangers last season, where he made 14 appearances, scoring three times.

The Seasiders are known to be interested in bringing in further quality across their team, but especially in the final third.

Michael Appleton’s side, who have also been linked with Charlie Kirk and Morgan Rogers, have scored just one goal in their first four games of the campaign.

Talking about Blackpool’s desire to bolster their options out wide earlier today, Appleton told The Gazette: “I don’t think there’s too many positions you take your eye off.

“Clearly, having seen the first three games we’ve missed some decent opportunities, we’ve got into some fantastic areas and we want to improve the quality all the time in the final end of the pitch, that goes without saying.

“I believe one of those players is injured so they won’t be available anyway, but you’re always going to get linked with certain types of players. Charlie was here last year and sometimes if someone has a good spell, an indifferent spell or a bad spell, if they’ve had a link prior to me coming in you’re going to continue getting linked.

“But we’ll be mindful of the fact there will be some good players that will become available and some players who aren’t in other teams' plans at the minute.