Michael Appleton responds to reports linking Blackpool with Charlie Kirk and Morgan Rogers

It comes after the Seasiders were once again linked with Charlie Kirk and Morgan Rogers, with reports suggesting Appleton’s side are keen to strengthen their left wing.
The Seasiders opted against turning Kirk’s loan spell into a permanent one at the end of last season.
Man City winger Rogers, meanwhile, has been consistently linked with a move to Bloomfield Road, even prior to the arrival of Appleton, who also coached him during his time at Lincoln City.
Responding to those links and whether the Seasiders are on the lookout for a left winger, Appleton said: “I don’t think there’s too many positions you take your eye off.
“Clearly, having seen the first three games we’ve missed some decent opportunities, we’ve got into some fantastic areas and we want to improve the quality all the time in the final end of the pitch, that goes without saying.
“I believe one of those players is injured so they won’t be available anyway, but you’re always going to get linked with certain types of players. Charlie was here last year and sometimes if someone has a good spell, an indifferent spell or a bad spell, if they’ve had a link prior to me coming in you’re going to continue getting linked.
“But we’ll be mindful of the fact there will be some good players that will become available and some players who aren’t in other teams' plans at the minute.
“If that’s the case, we’ve just got to make sure we’re on the ball and ready if that’s the case.”