What Michael Appleton said about potential Blackpool incomings as Charlton man is linked with a return

Journalist Alan Nixon is suggesting the club are mulling over another loan for the 24-year-old, who is reportedly available.

The Charlton Athletic man was limited to just nine appearances under Neil Critchley last season after joining on loan during January.

The Seasiders had an option to make Kirk’s move permanent for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000 at the end of the season, but they opted against doing so.

Kirk has since made four appearances for the Addicks this season, two from the start and two from the bench.

Now, despite bringing in Theo Corbeanu on loan from Wolves, it’s claimed Blackpool are on the lookout for another option in that position.

Morgan Rogers, meanwhile, has been a long-term target for the Seasiders and still remains on the radar, despite not being able to finalise a deal at this moment in time.

Michael Appleton is keen to add quality on the left wing, according to fresh reports

When asked if an arrival could be in the offing before the midweek trip to QPR, head coach Michael Appleton said: “Possibly not Tuesday, but thinking ahead to Burnley next weekend who knows?

“We’re certainly working hard enough to make that happen.”

The Seasiders have already made five additions this summer, but Appleton recently confirmed the club remain on the lookout for two or three more.