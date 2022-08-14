'Not good enough from me': Josh Bowler apologises for display during Blackpool's defeat to Swansea City

The winger was the source of some criticism from supporters after one or two moments of poor decision-making in the final third.
On one occasion, the in-demand former Everton man was gifted the ball on the right and had Jerry Yates completely unmarked in the centre.
Rather than slip the ball across to his teammate, who was in a better position to score, Bowler opted to go it alone before blazing well over.
Despite this, Bowler still played well, was Blackpool’s main attacking threat and put Swansea on the back foot with his mazy dribbles from start to finish.
But the wide man felt compelled to apologise for his display, taking to social media to express his disappointment with supporters.
“Not good enough from me today, simple as that,” Bowler tweeted.
“Some positives to take as a team but there’s no one more down about the loss today than I am.
“I promise to work harder and make it right.”
Bowler will get the chance to atone when Michael Appleton’s side take on his former club QPR at Loftus Road on Tuesday night.
It’s the first of back-to-back away games, with a short trip to Turf Moor also on the horizon against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.
Saturday’s defeat made it back-to-back defeats in the league and three on the bounce if you count the midweek penalty shootout exit at the hands of League Two Barrow in the first round of the Carabao Cup.