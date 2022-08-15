'Clearly a concern': Michael Appleton addresses Blackpool's lack of goals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have only scored one goal in four games so far this season, three in the league and one in the cup.

But once again they failed to find the back of the net, resulting in the away side stealing the three points three minutes from the end.

When asked how much of a concern his side’s shyness in front of goal is, Appleton said: “It has to be because we’re creating opportunities.

“Even last week when we weren’t particularly great against Stoke, we still had two opportunities before they scored and Josh Bowler had the chance in the second-half, so we’re certainly making opportunities, we’re just not being clinical enough.”

Part of the problem has been Blackpool’s decision making, especially against Swansea at the weekend.

While Josh Bowler was a constant threat in attack, he gave up the opportunity to slip in his teammates on a couple of occasions when they were in better positions to score.

One such example of this came late on when the winger ignored Jerry Yates, opting to go alone before blazing over.

“I say to the lads all the time, two-vs-one is better than one-vs-one and you get judged on the decisions you make,” Appleton added.

“On Saturday we made a couple of poor decisions in front of goal.

“It’s dead easy to be critical but for me, I’ve just got to point out what can be better and the mistakes that are happening. That counts at the top end of the pitch as well as the back end of the pitch.

“He (Josh) will learn from it and it might be Tuesday night he has an opportunity to put it right.”

After back-to-back defeats in the league, the Seasiders have two away trips to look forward to starting at QPR on Tuesday night.