Ticket allocation for Blackpool's Lancashire derby against Burnley revealed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders make the short trip to Turf Moor on Saturday, August 20 to face the Clarets for the first time since 2014.

Blackpool’s last visit to Turf Moor, meanwhile, was in December 2013.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The delay in ticket news has been attributed to the club only receiving the tickets from Burnley late on Wednesday afternoon.

Blackpool have been allocated 2,354 tickets for the clash against the Clarets, who are now managed by Vincent Kompany.

Given the demand, tickets will initially go on sale to season ticket holders who attended a minimum of three away games last season.

Tickets will be sold one per season ticket holder.

The Seasiders last visited Turf Moor in December 2013

Tickets are priced at £30 for adults and £27 for those with a restricted view. Tickets for over-65s and under-22s are priced at £20/£17, while an under-18 ticket will cost £18/£15.

All tickets purchased must be collected in advance. There will be no collection service offered at Turf Moor on the day.

Tickets are available to buy both online and in the ticket office.

The club will also be running supporters’ coaches for the game at a cost of £15 per person.

Bookings must be made in-person or over the telephone by calling 01253 599745. Coaches depart Bloomfield Road at 12.30pm on the day of the game.