Former Blackpool favourite Richard Keogh excited to finish his career with the club where it all began

Keogh, who is from Essex, made his first steps in the world of football by joining the academy at Portman Road as an eight year old.

That, coupled with the fact he’s closer to his family, made his move to Suffolk a no-brainer.

“It’s amazing to come back,” he said.

“I started my football journey here when I was eight years old and I had a great upbringing in terms of how they taught me to play the game.

“It’s been a few years but I’m finally back here and it’s an amazing feeling.

Keogh returns to the club where he started his career

“Just driving in, so many great memories came back to me so I can’t wait to get out there at Portman Road and represent Ipswich out on the pitch. It’s exciting.

“For me on a personal level, to start my career here and potentially finish it here is something that is quite rare in football, so it’s a potentially fantastic ending for me.

“Obviously being closer to my family as well in Essex, who I’ve been away from for a long time, to have the opportunity is great.

“My grandad was a big part of me playing football. He sadly passed away last year but for him to know I’ve come back here…he always loved Ipswich so much, so it’s nice I could finally come back.

“It all happened quite quickly. I had some great conversations with people at the club and I feel the way the club is moving forward and the style of play will suit my game.

“But even when I’m not on the pitch, the role for me is to help develop the young centre-backs here and drive the standards.”

Keogh also took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt message to Blackpool fans after his memorable season with the club.

"Had an amazing year with you guys @BlackpoolFC,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Loved every minute of it. Will forever be in my memory as one of my favourite seasons.