Michael Appleton provides Gary Madine injury update after Swansea City defeat

Blackpool go in search of their second win of the season this afternoon when they take on Swansea City at Bloomfield Road.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 6:26 pm

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction...

The Seasiders are searching for their second league win of the season

Blackpool v Swansea City - live updates

Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 18:16

  • FT: Blackpool 0-1 Swansea
  • Seasiders aiming to pick up second win of the season
  • Michael Appleton’s side hoping to bounce back from midweek disappointment
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 18:16

Gary Madine update

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:58

FULL TIME

Heartbreak for the Seasiders. They were the side looking more likely to win it late on but they were unforgivably undone on the break.

Jerry Yates’ penalty miss also proving costly.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:50

90+1 - Stoppage time

SEVEN minutes added on, as Dan Grimshaw denies Michael Obafemi.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:47

87 - GOAL SWANSEA (0-1)

Pool are completely undone on the break, leaving only Dom Thompson back.

It results in Oliver Ntcham having a tap-in into the back of an empty net.

Painful.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:45

86 - Saved!

Josh Bowler's shot on the turn is tipped over by Fisher.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:44

84 - What a chance!

Josh Bowler is gifted the ball down the right. Rather than slip in Jerry Yates he goes on his own, eventually blazing over.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:38

78 - Changes made

Connolly and Carey are the two to make way for Gabriel and Patino.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:36

76 - Changes incoming

Jordan Gabriel and Charlie Patino being readied.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:31

71 - Over

Blackpool allow Harry Darling to jog forward with the ball completely unopposed before he shoots just over the bar.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:23

63 - Booking

Matt Grimes goes into the book for a foul on Lewis Fiorini.

