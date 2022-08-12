Michael Appleton provides Gary Madine injury update after Swansea City defeat

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction...
Blackpool v Swansea City - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 18:16
- FT: Blackpool 0-1 Swansea
- Seasiders aiming to pick up second win of the season
- Michael Appleton’s side hoping to bounce back from midweek disappointment
Gary Madine update
FULL TIME
Heartbreak for the Seasiders. They were the side looking more likely to win it late on but they were unforgivably undone on the break.
Jerry Yates’ penalty miss also proving costly.
90+1 - Stoppage time
SEVEN minutes added on, as Dan Grimshaw denies Michael Obafemi.
87 - GOAL SWANSEA (0-1)
Pool are completely undone on the break, leaving only Dom Thompson back.
It results in Oliver Ntcham having a tap-in into the back of an empty net.
Painful.
86 - Saved!
Josh Bowler's shot on the turn is tipped over by Fisher.
84 - What a chance!
Josh Bowler is gifted the ball down the right. Rather than slip in Jerry Yates he goes on his own, eventually blazing over.
78 - Changes made
Connolly and Carey are the two to make way for Gabriel and Patino.
76 - Changes incoming
Jordan Gabriel and Charlie Patino being readied.
71 - Over
Blackpool allow Harry Darling to jog forward with the ball completely unopposed before he shoots just over the bar.
63 - Booking
Matt Grimes goes into the book for a foul on Lewis Fiorini.