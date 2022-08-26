Michael Appleton addresses Blackpool’s interest in Celtic winger Owen Moffat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after reports north of the border suggested the Seasiders were close to finalising a permanent move for the 20-year-old.

While Appleton confirmed there was interest from Blackpool’s point of view, he revealed the winger would likely be one for the future rather than the here and now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I believe it’s one from a development point of view,” he confirmed.

“I haven’t had many conversations regarding it, if I’m being honest, other than if there was an opportunity would I back it and would I be in favour of it, and the answer was very much ‘yes’.

“I don’t want to talk too much about other peoples’ players without having all the knowledge, but I’m aware of the player, I’m aware of the talent.

“If there was an opportunity and it came about, why wouldn’t we?”

Moffat has made two appearances for Celtic's first-team

Given Moffat is a winger, some supporters have already put two and two together and suggested the young Scot could be a direct replacement for Josh Bowler, who continues to be heavily linked with a move away ahead of next week’s deadline.

But Appleton insists that certainly isn’t the case.

“I think that would be very harsh,” Pool’s head coach added.

“First and foremost, to replace Josh would take some doing and it would probably need someone a little bit more experienced than young Owen.

“As usual, people put two and two together and come up with a zillion, so I don’t worry too much about that.

“If we were to lose Josh, there are certain players out there who would be more suitable at this stage to try and potentially fill a gap which is almost unfillable.”

A product of Celtic’s academy since the age of seven, Moffat is currently under contract with the Glasgow club until 2024.

He made his first-team debut against Ross County last year but has since struggled for regular game time under Ange Postecoglou.

Instead, he’s been a regular for Celtic’s B Team.

Michael Appleton’s side have only made one permanent signing so far this summer in Dom Thompson from Brentford.