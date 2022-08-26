Blackpool 'in talks' to sign 20-year-old Celtic winger
Blackpool are closing in on the signing of highly-rated Celtic winger Owen Moffat, according to reports north of the border.
The Daily Record claim the Seasiders are in talks with the reigning SPL champions over what could be a permanent deal for the 20-year-old.
A product of Celtic’s academy since the age of seven, Moffat is currently under contract with the Glasgow club until 2024.
He made his first-team debut against Ross County last year but has since struggled for regular game time under Ange Postecoglou.
Instead, he’s been a regular for Celtic’s B Team.
Michael Appleton’s side have only made one permanent signing so far this summer in Dom Thompson from Brentford.
Rhys Williams (Liverpool), Lewis Fiorini (Man City), Charlie Patino (Arsenal) and Theo Corbeanu (Wolves), meanwhile, have all arrived on loan.
The Seasiders are likely to remain active in the transfer market right until next Thursday’s 11pm deadline.
Pool are also at risk of losing their star man Josh Bowler, who continues to be heavily linked with a host of clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Fulham and Watford.
Bowler is out of contract at the end of the season, with no option, and is reportedly keen to test himself in the Premier League.