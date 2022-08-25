Blackpool and Burnley hit with FA charge after fiery Lancashire derby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancashire rivals are accused of “failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” during Saturday’s derby at Turf Moor.

It relates to the melee sparked by the red cards handed to Ian Maatsen and Sonny Carey seven minutes from time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Burnley and Blackpool have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship game on Saturday, August 8,” an FA spokesperson said.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 83rd minute and they have until Tuesday, August 30 to respond.”

A breach of Rule E20.1 is considered “misconduct” by the FA, with a typical punishment likely to be a fine for either club.

The incident seven minutes from time sparked a melee between the two sets of players

Keith Stroud deemed the midfielder’s tackle as “serious foul play”, which is defined as: a tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality.

Carey’s red card stands and the midfielder will serve a three-game ban, missing the games against Bristol City (H), Blackburn Rovers (H) and Huddersfield Town (A).

It leaves Michael Appleton with Matty Virtue, Kenny Dougall and Callum Connolly as the only fit and available central midfielders.