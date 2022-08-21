‘Fair for both to go off’: EFL pundits deliver verdict on red cards in Blackpool’s fiery derby against Burnley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to Hugh Woozencroft, the presenter of ITV’s EFL highlights show.

He was reacting to the dismissals of the opposing players, who were both shown straight red cards six minutes from time during yesterday’s exhilarating 3-3 draw at Turf Moor.

Carey cynically brought down Maatsen to stop a late Burnley break, causing the Burnley player to respond by barging Carey to the ground.

A melee ensued before referee Keith Stroud showed both players their marching orders.

“I think it was fair for both to go off the pitch, it was a bit of a crazy moment in the game,” Woozencroft said.

The controversy actually came at a bad time for the Seasiders as they were on top after coming back from 3-1 down to make it 3-3.

Ian Maatsen, right, was sent off alongside Sonny Carey

Instead, it was Burnley who pressed for a dramatic late winner in the eight minutes of stoppage time, but Michael Appleton’s side held on for a richly deserved point.

After dominating the first-half, the Clarets repeatedly shot themselves in the foot by putting themselves under pressure with their poor playing out from the back.

The Seasiders needed no invitation to press high up the pitch, which led to Theo Corbeanu grabbing a goal back - his first for the club - during the first-half.

“Vincent Kompany learned you can’t take things for granted,” pundit Jobi McAnuff said.

“He wants to come in and play with a certain philosophy and keep the ball, but for me there’s a time and a place. The players also have to take responsibility as well.

“They were in such a good position getting themselves 2-0 up, when at that point it was about executing the game plan and seeing the game out. But they just weren’t able to do that.

“For me, yes you want to play out but as the ball goes back to Muric he’s got to make a decision because it’s not on to play. It goes to Josh Cullen, it gets nicked and that’s the end result.

“When you’re 2-0 up and cruising, it just gives Blackpool that motivation and incentive to keep pressing. If you go a bit longer you take that out of the equation, you stay at 2-0 and you can go and win the game a bit more comfortably.”

As for Blackpool, they rounded off a positive week with an impressive draw at Turf Moor, a venue they haven’t won at since 1998.

But it could have been even better for Appleton’s side, who had chances galore in the second-half to steal all three points.

“It’s a tough place to go,” McAnuff added.

“The thing Michael Appleton’s team has got and are going to need this season is that fighting spirit and we’ve seen it time and time again.