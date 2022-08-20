How Blackpool’s players rated during dramatic comeback against Lancashire rivals Burnley
The spoils were shared in what transpired to be a fiery Lancashire derby between Burnley and Blackpool at Turf Moor.
The Tangerines had it all to do at the break as they trailed 3-1 after Theo Corbeanu had pulled Michael Appleton's men back into the game.
The 20-year-old forward's finish was sandwiched in-between Nathan Tella's double for the hosts with Josh Brownhill breaking the deadlock early on.
Vincent Kompany’s side appeared to be heading for a first win since the opening day of the season away at Huddersfield Town, but they were denied by a spirited comeback from the visitors.
Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates converted from close range in the space of just three minutes — with a quarter-of-an-hour left to play — to level proceedings.
Both sides then ended the game with 10 men as Ian Maatsen reacted to a reckless challenge from Sonny Carey, which resulted in both players being given their marching orders by referee Keith Stroud.
Here are Matt Scrafton's player ratings…