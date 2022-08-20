How Blackpool’s players rated during dramatic comeback against Lancashire rivals Burnley

The Tangerines had it all to do at the break as they trailed 3-1 after Theo Corbeanu had pulled Michael Appleton's men back into the game.

The 20-year-old forward's finish was sandwiched in-between Nathan Tella's double for the hosts with Josh Brownhill breaking the deadlock early on.

Vincent Kompany’s side appeared to be heading for a first win since the opening day of the season away at Huddersfield Town, but they were denied by a spirited comeback from the visitors.

Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates converted from close range in the space of just three minutes — with a quarter-of-an-hour left to play — to level proceedings.

Both sides then ended the game with 10 men as Ian Maatsen reacted to a reckless challenge from Sonny Carey, which resulted in both players being given their marching orders by referee Keith Stroud.

Here are Matt Scrafton's player ratings…

1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10 Not much he could have done about Burnley's three goals, but made a vital stop at the death to ensure the point.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 7/10 Caught out for Burnley's second and slipped for third. But showed a great response in the second-half.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10 Backed off a bit for Burnley's second, but that's just being picky. Defended excellently despite the three conceded.

4. Rhys Williams - 7/10 Solid, a couple of shaky moments aside. Produced some vital late headers as Burnley pressed for a late winner.