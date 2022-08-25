When does the transfer window close? Key dates for Blackpool, Burnley, Preston and Wigan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clock is ticking for those sides still wanting to complete any ins and outs before the window finally slams shut.

Our sides in the North West are likely to be busy, while there’s plenty of business to be done across the board.

Here’s all the key details you need to know:

We're now entering the final few days of the summer transfer window

When does the transfer window close?

Clubs have until 11pm on Thursday, September 1 to finalise their business. This means we’re into the final week of the window, which has been open since June 10.

What about other top European leagues?

Deadline day in England has been brought in line with other top European leagues. Of course, there is some scope to go beyond the cut-off if the relevant paperwork has been submitted in time. This is why some moves do not get confirmed until the early hours. European deadlines vary from between 5pm and midnight.

Can clubs still sign free agents outside the transfer window?

Yes, players not contracted to a club can be signed at any time.

When does the next transfer window open and close?