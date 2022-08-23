Blackpool's appeal over Sonny Carey's red card during Burnley clash REJECTED
Blackpool’s appeal over Sonny Carey’s red card has been rejected.
Read More
As first reported by The Gazette, the Seasiders challenged the three-match ban handed to the midfielder following his dismissal during Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Burnley.
The 21-year-old was shown his marching orders six minutes from time for a cynical trip on Ian Maatsen to stop a late counter-attack.
Most Popular
-
1
Lincoln City could cash in on rumoured Blackpool, Peterborough United and Sunderland target
-
2
To sell or to keep? The factors Blackpool must weigh up with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham target Josh Bowler
-
3
Blackpool 'reject' Nottingham Forest's £2.5m bid for Watford, Bournemouth and Fulham target Josh Bowler
-
4
When will Blackpool hear a verdict on Sonny Carey's red card appeal? And could an extra game be added?
-
5
Our best fan pictures from Blackpool's exhilarating Lancashire derby against Burnley
Keith Stroud deemed the tackle as “serious foul play”, which is defined as: a tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.
Maatsen was also shown his marching orders after forcibly barging Carey to the ground.
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier was shown a red card for a similar challenge on Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne on Sunday.
However, the red was downgraded to a yellow following a VAR review.
This sparked calls from Blackpool fans for the club to lodge an appeal against Carey’s red, which they subsequently decided to do following international discussions after reviewing the footage.
However, the FA’s Independent Regulatory Commission has turned down Blackpool’s appeal following a meeting this afternoon.
Under the appeal process, Blackpool had to prove the incident was a clear and obvious error by the officials.
Any other unrelated incidents, such as the Tripper red that was downgraded to a yellow, are not considered.
When asked for his view on the incident after Saturday’s game, Appleton told The Gazette: “I genuinely haven’t seen it back yet, so I will make my proper thoughts on it once I do.
“I see what Sonny is trying to do, he’s trying to stop their momentum and their counter-attack. It probably sounded worse than what it was.
“I was just joking in the dressing room that I’ve not seen Sonny make a tackle in the 10 weeks I’ve been here at the football club, whether it’s in training or in a game.
“He’s not that type of lad, he’s not a cynical player in any way, shape or form.
“It could have gone either way but I suppose the reaction of their player helped us a little bit because it could have quite easily been 11 v 10.”
Carey’s red card stands and the midfielder will serve a three-game ban, missing the games against Bristol City (H), Blackburn Rovers (H) and Huddersfield Town (A).
It leaves Michael Appleton with Matty Virtue, Kenny Dougall and Callum Connolly as the only fit and available central midfielders.
Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson are all out through injury and aren’t expected back soon.