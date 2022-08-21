Michael Appleton delivers his verdict on red cards in Blackpool’s thriller against Burnley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second-half substitute was shown his marching orders after cynically bringing down Burnley’s Ian Maatsen as the home side looked to counter.

The Burnley man was also dismissed after charging straight over to Carey and barging him forcefully to the floor.

The melee caused by the incident came at a bad time for Appleton’s side as they were on top and looked the side more likely to win the game late on.

But Vincent Kompany’s side rallied in the dying stages and put pressure on the Seasiders during the eight minutes of stoppage time, but thankfully Pool were able to hold on for a thrilling 3-3 draw.

When asked about the red cards after the game, Appleton told The Gazette: “I genuinely haven’t seen it back yet, so I will make my proper thoughts on it once I do.

“I see what Sonny is trying to do, he’s trying to stop their momentum and their counter-attack. It probably sounded worse than what it was.

Keith Stroud showed a straight red card to Sonny Carey

“I was just joking in the dressing room that I’ve not seen Sonny make a tackle in the 10 weeks I’ve been here at the football club, whether it’s in training or in a game.

“He’s not that type of lad, he’s not a cynical player in any way, shape or form.