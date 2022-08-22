How Michael Appleton and Blackpool will look to solve mini-midfield crisis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders were down to the bare bones already for Saturday’s game against Burnley after Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini picked up injuries during the win against QPR.

Patino is facing four weeks on the sidelines with swelling on his ankle, while Fiorini will be out for two months with a hamstring injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Appleton’s headache was only compounded at the weekend when Sonny Carey was shown a straight red card for a cynical foul on Ian Maatsen, which will see him serve a three-game ban.

Callum Connolly, who has begun the season at right-back prior to Jordan Gabriel’s return, moved into midfield at Turf Moor to partner Kenny Dougall, while Matty Virtue came off the bench.

Other than that, the Seasiders have no-one else to turn to with Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson also sidelined.

When asked about his side’s shortage of midfielders, Appleton told The Gazette: “Tell me about it.

Michael Appleton shakes hands with referee Keith Stroud after Saturday's thrilling draw against Burnley

“That’s the tough one, but at least we haven’t got a midweek game so we’ve got an opportunity to maybe try and do something from a recruitment point of view.”

Carey was shown his marching orders after cynically bringing down Burnley’s Ian Maatsen as the home side looked to counter.

The Burnley man was also dismissed after charging straight over to Carey and barging him forcefully to the floor.

When asked about the incident Appleton said: “I genuinely haven’t seen it back yet, so I will make my proper thoughts on it once I do.

“I see what Sonny is trying to do, he’s trying to stop their momentum and their counter-attack. It probably sounded worse than what it was.

“I was just joking in the dressing room that I’ve not seen Sonny make a tackle in the 10 weeks I’ve been here at the football club, whether it’s in training or in a game.

“He’s not that type of lad, he’s not a cynical player in any way, shape or form.