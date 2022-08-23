Blackpool 'reject' Nottingham Forest's £2.5m bid for Watford, Bournemouth and Fulham target Josh Bowler
Blackpool have reportedly rejected Nottingham Forest’s £2.5m bid for Josh Bowler.
Journalist Alan Nixon reported over the weekend that Forest, who have held a long-term interest, had returned with another offer with just two weeks remaining of the transfer window.
In a further update this afternoon, Nixon has claimed that bid has now been turned down with Blackpool reportedly holding out for £4m, plus extras.
The Daily Express are also reporting that Watford are now also taking an interest, joining Bournemouth and Fulham in the chase.
With Bowler out of contract at the end of the season with no option to extend, Blackpool might be forced to cash in with their player keen to test himself in the Premier League.
Speaking after Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Lancashire rivals Burnley, Blackpool boss Michael Appleton said it was a case of weighing up the “risk and reward”.
When asked if Bowler will remain a Blackpool player after September 1, Appleton said: “Who knows?
“There’s clearly a lot of interest in the lad and we’re aware he’s an absolute talent. He did ever so well for the football club last season and we want him to continue to do that this season.
“We’ve clearly got to be in a position where if he does go, we can act quickly.
“But at the same time, I’m pretty confident my board won’t allow him to go for cheap, so you’ve got to weigh up the risk and the reward in these situations because we know his contract is up.
“Is the reward worth the risk and they’re the discussions we’ll have in the next 10 days to two weeks.”