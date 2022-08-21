What Blackpool boss Michael Appleton said about Josh Bowler’s future as Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham circle
Latest reports suggest big spending Nottingham Forest are plotting a fresh £2.5m bid for Blackpool sensation Josh Bowler.
It appears the Seasiders will have a major fight on their hands should they wish to keep their 23-year-old winger between now and the end of the transfer window.
Journalist Alan Nixon is also reporting that Bournemouth and Fulham still retain an interest having enquired during the January transfer window.
With Bowler out of contract at the end of the season with no option to extend, Blackpool might be forced to cash in with their player keen to test himself in the Premier League.
Speaking after yesterday’s 3-3 draw against Lancashire rivals Burnley, Blackpool boss Michael Appleton said it was a case of weighing up the “risk and reward”.
When asked if Bowler will remain a Blackpool player after September 1, Appleton said: “Who knows?
“There’s clearly a lot of interest in the lad and we’re aware he’s an absolute talent. He did ever so well for the football club last season and we want him to continue to do that this season.
“We’ve clearly got to be in a position where if he does go, we can act quickly.
“But at the same time, I’m pretty confident my board won’t allow him to go for cheap, so you’ve got to weigh up the risk and the reward in these situations because we know his contract is up.
“Is the reward worth the risk and they’re the discussions we’ll have in the next 10 days to two weeks.”