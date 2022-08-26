The key thing Michael Appleton is looking for from potential new Blackpool recruits
Michael Appleton believes it’s imperative any new recruit that arrives between now and the end of the transfer window has the right characteristics to fit in with his Blackpool squad.
The Seasiders remain active in the market with just six days to go, as they look to add more quality to their ranks.
But Appleton doesn’t want the club to sign a player for the sake of it and possibly risk upsetting the harmony of his squad.
As Blackpool showed last week in their comeback against Burnley, there’s plenty of fight and team spirit among the players and Appleton doesn’t want to jeopardise that.
Pool’s head coach, who recently met with two free agents, stressed the need to analyse what a player is like off the pitch, and not just on it.
“It’s difficult to get the balance,” he said.
“I know a lot of people still use Zoom these days, but that’s why it’s really important for those who aren’t contracted to a club to look in the whites of the eyes and get an idea.
“Whether that’s just a case of earning a contract or earning some money for the next 12 to 18 to 24 months, or whether they genuinely have a hunger and a desire to get back playing and actually want to come to Blackpool.
“The reality is we’ve got a real honest group, a real young group and I don’t want to step away from that and allow someone to come to the football club who doesn’t want to be part of it, who just wants to be on the spreadsheet getting paid every month.”