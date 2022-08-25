News you can trust since 1873
Why Accrington Stanley provides the perfect loan destination for Blackpool's Doug Tharme

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton believes Accrington Stanley are the ideal club to oversee the next stage of Doug Tharme’s development.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 8:46 am

The centre-back came off the bench last week to make his debut during Stanley’s 1-1 draw away to MK Dons.

Tharme enjoyed a strong pre-season with the Seasiders, although he did suffer a torn abductor during the friendly against Salford City.

But the former Southport defender is now back to full fitness and hoping to get regular game time during his season-long loan spell in League One.

“That’s a great move for him, fantastic,” Appleton told The Gazette.

“For a start, it’s reasonably local so we can keep tabs on him.

“Doug was doing great in pre-season before he picked up that injury so I only had a short time to get to know him.

Tharme will spend the season in League One with Accrington Stanley

“But the bits I did see in games and in training, he’s very vocal, he’s a great lad, he has a great attitude and he obviously has some physical attributes that will suit Accrington. He’s obviously got an incredible throw which will suit them as well!

“It’s good for him, it’s a good level and a good opportunity and we wish him well.”

Despite losing both Tharme and Richard Keogh this summer, centre-back is not thought to be a position where the Seasiders are looking to strengthen in the final week of the transfer window.

Appleton already has Marvin Ekpiteta, Rhys Williams and Jordan Thorniley to choose from while both James Husband and Callum Connolly can fill in there if required.

