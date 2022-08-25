Sonny Carey's red, Burnley comeback and home double header: Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod discusses latest talking points

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a fantastic week for Blackpool to get three points against QPR before following that up with a draw away at Burnley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But to bounce back from the disappointment and the heartbreak of the late goal against Swansea was a fantastic effort from the lads. To follow it up with a 3-3 draw at Turf Moor as well was excellent.

They were stunned a little bit in the first-half but they just showed the resilience to get back in it and they were magnificent in the second-half.

They didn’t give Burnley an inch, they changed tactics so they were on top of them and they were unlucky not to win the game in the end.

To be 2-0 down and 3-1 down, it was a body blow for Blackpool but Michael Appleton changed it around and Jerry Yates and Shayne Lavery were brilliant with their closing down.

Ian Maatsen and Sonny Carey were both shown reds during last week's derby at Turf Moor

I know the Burnley keeper produced a howler or two, but he also made some great saves as well. Otherwise Blackpool would have claimed all three points.

It was a really enjoyable derby though. It was definitely a game of two halves – Burnley were very good in the first-half but Blackpool were absolutely fantastic in the second. It was one of the best derbies I’ve seen to be honest, I really enjoyed it.

As for the red cards, I think if the Burnley lad doesn’t retaliate then Sonny Carey only gets a yellow card. I think the referee got it totally wrong.

It was a booking, don’t get me wrong. But Ian Maatsen certainly deserved his red for his retaliation because you can’t do that on the pitch.

The melee afterwards blew it out of all proportion and the referee panicked rather than stopping and thinking about it.

He did clip him, but it wasn’t dangerous. It was what I’d call a professional foul in my day because he was way back in his own half and the other lad shouldn’t have reacted, but he did.

It’s another busy week coming up with back-to-back home games against Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.

Given my roots, I’m looking forward to the Blackburn game especially. I’ve covered a few Blackpool games at Ewood Park before but never at Bloomfield Road, so I can’t wait. It should be a great atmosphere.

After a good start, I think reality has set in at Blackburn. They were playing a top side in Sheffield United last weekend and I think they will be right up there, so results like that can happen.

It’s another good couple of tests for Blackpool coming up in what is a really competitive division.