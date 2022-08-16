Josh Bowler hands Blackpool their first win against QPR at Loftus Road in FIFTY years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the process, the Seasiders claimed their first win at Loftus Road in FIFTY years - their last victory coming all the way back in 1972.

The all-important strike came from the winger in first-half stoppage time, when Bowler lashed home after his first attempt had been blocked.

Michael Appleton’s men were forced to hold on during a tense second-half, but they held on for a richly deserved second win of the season – and their first on the road.

Appleton made two changes to the side that lost so cruelly to Swansea City at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Charlie Patino came in for Sonny Carey to make his first league start for the Seasiders since joining on loan from Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Shayne Lavery was rewarded for his exceptional display off the bench at the weekend with a start in place of Theo Corbeanu.

Callum Connolly kept his place at right-back ahead of Jordan Gabriel, who remained on the bench.

Gary Madine didn’t travel with the squad as a result of the bruised shin he picked up in the game against Stoke City earlier this month.

It keeps the striker on the sidelines with Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley.

Matty Virtue and Beryly Lubala didn’t make the match day squad.

After making an initially bright start to the game, the Seasiders put themselves in trouble as early as the third minute.

A woeful Dom Thompson throw caught Kenny Dougall unawares, resulting in Lyndon Dykes surging through on goal only for Marvin Ekpiteta to make a crucial last-ditch challenge.

The fall then fell kindly for Tyler Roberts, whose powerful drive was well saved by Dan Grimshaw down to his left.

Saying that, the visitors did look a threat on the counter, with QPR giving them heaps of space down their right in particular.

That’s the avenue from where the Seasiders almost took the lead in the 12th minute, as a hesitant QPR backline stopped thinking the ball had gone out of play.

But it was pulled back into the centre where Jerry Yates dragged a shot agonisingly wide of the far post.

Pool thought they had cause to panic early on when Patino, who had started brightly, fell awkwardly, twisting his ankle in the turf. But fortunately the midfielder was able to run it off and continue.

Both sides continued to look dangerous in fits and spurts, Blackpool having plenty of joy down their right in particular with Callum Connolly left in acres of space time and time again.

The hosts, meanwhile, tested Grimshaw once again when Andre Dozzell’s pullback found Dykes, whose first-time effort was well saved by the Blackpool keeper.

Dykes squandered a big chance to score the game’s first goal nine minutes from time when Blackpool almost shot themselves in foot.

Kenny Dougall was dispossessed on the edge of the box by Stefan Johansen as the Seasiders attempted to play out from the back. The ball rolled to Dykes who ignored two players either side of him, instead shooting straight at Grimshaw who came to the rescue once again.

Dom Thompson, who had endured a difficult opening 45 minutes, then picked up a booking following a series of needless fouls, causing him to walk a tightrope for the remainder of the game.

It looked like Blackpool would finish another half without finding the back of the net, having not scored since the opening day against Reading.

But Appleton’s men - and Josh Bowler in particular - had other ideas.

Fiorini drove forward from midfield, eyeing Bowler in space down the right. Yates, realising he was in an offside position, allowed the ball to run through his legs, allowing Bowler a free run into the box.

The winger’s initial shot was blocked, but Bowler struck gold with his second bite of the cherry as he lashed home against his former club for the second season running.

Bowler, the subject of unwarranted criticism after Saturday’s defeat, produced a muted celebration, unlike those hardy souls in the away end who had made the long trip from Lancashire.

One almost instantly became two when Callum Connolly drilled just wide from Fiorini’s short free-kick.

Appleton was forced into making a change at the half-time break, with Patino unable to shake off the knock he picked up early into the game. Sonny Carey was his replacement.

The home supporters were becoming growingly impatient in the opening stages of the second-half as they struggled to break Pool down, although Tyler Roberts did see a low shot saved relatively comfortably by Grimshaw.

Nevertheless, the Seasiders had to weather some pressure from Michael Beale’s side, who did leave space to attack on the break.

Pool were dealt another injury blow midway through the second-half when the excellent Fiorini was forced to hobble off holding the back of his leg.

Jordan Gabriel was the man to replace him, resulting in Connolly moving into midfield.

Bowler was in the mood to put the game to bed and he almost did exactly that when his first-time curling effort was punched away by Seny Dieng straight to Lavery, who volleyed wide on the rebound.

In the final 20 minutes, with the advantage still only one goal, QPR inevitably built up some late pressure as they attempted to get back in the game.

It saw Blackpool retreat and retreat further back towards their own goal, as Ekpiteta cleared from inside his own six-yard box. Not for the first time, either.

Substitute Sinclair Armstrong offered something different for the hosts, with the 19-year-old forward seeing a near post effort beaten away by Grimshaw, who enjoyed another sterling display in between the sticks.

The Seasiders were forced to see out a tense final few moments, but they could have quite easily made life more easy for themselves with Lavery and sub Theo Corbeanu both missing chances in stoppage time to add a second.

One final chance fell to QPR at the death, but thankfully Armstrong headed over at the back post to hand Blackpool their first at Loftus Road since 1972.

–

TEAMS

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Paal (Adomah), Johanssen (Armstrong), Field, Dozzell, Roberts (Shodipo), Chair, Dykes

Subs not used: Walsh, Kakay, Hamalainen, Masterson

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Williams, Thompson, Dougall, Patino (Carey), Fiorini (Gabriel), Bowler (Corbeanu), Lavery, Yates

Subs not used: Maxwell, Thorniley, Husband, Hamilton

Referee: Andy Davies