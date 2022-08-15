QPR v Blackpool: Coverage of the Seasiders' trip to Loftus Road

Michael Appleton's side were booed by a section of supporters after Saturday's defeat

“We’ve just got to make sure we focus on our performance on Saturday and not the result, because the results for both sides could have been and perhaps should have been different.

“You could argue Sunderland should have won the game and we should have won our game, but as it was they somehow found a way to get a point out of the game and we lose.

“It will be interesting to see how the game pans out on Tuesday because there’s normally a fantastic atmosphere at Loftus Road, so we’re expecting a quick start.

“Michael Beale has gone in there and it’s still early days for him. But even when Mark had them over the last few years they’ve been a side that have been easy on the eye and they’ve got a lot of young players.

“You’ve only got to look at the top end of the pitch and the quality they’ve got, because they’ve got some players who could potentially play in any team in this division.