QPR v Blackpool: Coverage of the Seasiders' trip to Loftus Road
Blackpool head to Loftus Road tonight looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats in the Championship.
The TV cameras will be watching this evening as the game against QPR has been picked for live coverage on Sky Sports.
If you won’t be watching the game, feel free to follow our blog for build-up, team news, regular live match updates and post-match reaction.
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 19:25
- LIVE: QPR 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders looking to get back to winning ways in front of the TV cameras
- Gary Madine missing again with a shin injury
Tricky Trev tweets...
Analysis
Michael Appleton has handed a first league start to Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino for tonight’s televised clash against QPR.
The Seasiders make two changes to the side that lost so cruelly to Swansea City at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.
Patino comes in for Sonny Carey to make his first league start for the Seasiders since joining on loan from Arsenal.
Elsewhere, Shayne Lavery is rewarded for his exceptional display off the bench at the weekend with a start in place of Theo Corbeanu.
Callum Connolly keeps his place at right-back ahead of Jordan Gabriel, who remains on the bench.
Gary Madine hasn’t travelled with the squad as a result of the bruised shin he picked up in the game against Stoke City earlier this month.
It keeps the striker on the sidelines with Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley.
QPR star man Chris Willock was left out by Michael Beale despite recently returning from injury.
Beale’s side came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Sunderland on Saturday.
How QPR line up
Here’s how Pool line up
Betting odds
QPR 10/11 Blackpool 29/10 Draw 5/2
Odds according to Betfair.
How should the Seasiders line up?
Shayne Lavery has put himself in the frame to start after his pumped-up display off the bench against Swansea on Saturday.
Should he feature, he might start on the left in place of Theo Corbeanu, who was hooked off at half-time on the weekend.
Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel might be ready to start his first game of the season after making two sub appearances so far on his return from injury.
In midfield, Charlie Patino will be aiming to start after only starting on the bench against Swansea.
Michael Appleton’s pre-match comments
“We’ve just got to make sure we focus on our performance on Saturday and not the result, because the results for both sides could have been and perhaps should have been different.
“You could argue Sunderland should have won the game and we should have won our game, but as it was they somehow found a way to get a point out of the game and we lose.
“It will be interesting to see how the game pans out on Tuesday because there’s normally a fantastic atmosphere at Loftus Road, so we’re expecting a quick start.
“Michael Beale has gone in there and it’s still early days for him. But even when Mark had them over the last few years they’ve been a side that have been easy on the eye and they’ve got a lot of young players.
“You’ve only got to look at the top end of the pitch and the quality they’ve got, because they’ve got some players who could potentially play in any team in this division.
“Like all of us, the manager will be judged on how many points he can pick up but at the same time, they seem a very sensible football club in terms of wanting to play a certain way, they want to develop players, hopefully similar to ourselves and do it the right way.”
Team news
There’s no fresh injury news to report for the Seasiders, meaning Gary Madine remains sidelined with a shin complaint.
Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley also remain sidelined.
As for QPR, Michael Beale will be without Jordan Archer, Taylor Richards and Jake Clarke-Salter.
Kenneth Paal and Chris Willock should return though.
Match preview
Blackpool head to the capital today looking to bounce back from consecutive league defeats.
The Seasiders found themselves on the wrong end of a cruel 1-0 defeat to Swansea City on Saturday, conceding the decisive goal in the 87th minute of the game.
Despite the result, Michael Appleton’s side performed well and were the side looking more likely to win the game late on, only to be sucker-punched on the counter attack three minutes from time.
It means the Seasiders have begun the new season with a win and two defeats, leaving Appleton’s men in 17th place.
Tonight’s opponents QPR, meanwhile, have taken four points from their opening three league games.
Michael Beale’s side recovered from two goals down on Saturday to draw 2-2 with Sunderland, their last-gasp equaliser coming via the head of goalkeeper Seny Dieng.
Tonight’s game will be refereed by Andy Davies, who found himself at the centre of a controversy at the weekend after ruling out a 96th minute equaliser for Barrow during their 1-0 defeat to Sutton United.
Good evening
And welcome to tonight’s live blog.
