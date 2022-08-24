Blackpool's stance on Grant Ward after former Ipswich Town man features in Central League game

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old started as Stephen Dobbie’s men began their Central League campaign with a 2-1 win against Bolton Wanderers, thanks to goals from Beryly Lubala and CJ Hamilton.

Ward is still without a club after being released by the Seasiders and continues to train with Michael Appleton’s side to help build up his fitness.

However, it’s understood another contract at Bloomfield Road is not on the cards.

When Appleton was asked last week if Ward could be a potential solution to Blackpool’s midfield crisis, he simply said: “no”.

The Seasiders are currently down to the bare bones in central midfield, with Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall and Matty Virtue their only fit and available options.

Lewis Fiorini, Charlie Patino, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson are all injured, while Sonny Carey is set to serve a three-match ban after the club’s appeal over his red card during Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Burnley was rejected.

Ward spent time on trial with Reading earlier this summer but he’s yet to find himself a new permanent home.

He was let go by the Seasiders at the end of last season after being limited to just five appearances, having suffered a ruptured achilles during the game against Bournemouth in August 2021.

To allow Ward to continue his rehabilitation, the midfielder was invited back for the start of Blackpool’s pre-season to help him work his way back to full fitness.

After a brief spell with Reading, Ward returned to Bloomfield Road where he featured as a trialist during the friendlies against Rangers and Salford City.

The former Ipswich Town man was hooked off at half-time during the Salford friendly following a below-par display.

After the game, Appleton told The Gazette: “We’ll sit down with him before the end of the week and have a chat with him.

“He looked a little bit off it, I think everyone can see that, so I’ll speak to the coaching staff and the board and see where we’re at with things.