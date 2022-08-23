Beryly Lubala and CJ Hamilton help Blackpool edge past Bolton Wanderers in Central League opener

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Dobbie’s newly-formed development side featured a host of first-teamers in Stuart Moore, Jordan Thorniley, James Husband, Matty Virtue and the two goalscorers.

But it was Bolton who struck first at Bamber Bridge’s Sir Tom Finney Stadium as early as the fourth minute, as Conor Carty took advantage of some lax defending.

But the Seasiders largely dominated and created a host of opportunities before they levelled in first-half stoppage-time through Lubala’s penalty.

Hamilton, who had earlier been denied by the post on two occasions, finally got his goal as he smartly lifted the ball over the onrushing keeper during the second period.

It turned out to be the game’s winning goal, with Ian Evatt and Michael Appleton both watching on from the stands.

Bolton made a fast start to the game, opening the scoring with their first chance after just four minutes.

Today's game took place at Bamber Bridge's Sir Tom Finney Stadium

It was a sloppy goal to concede from Blackpool’s point of view, as Conor Carty got the wrong side of Tayt Trusty to reach a long ball over the back four before deceiving Stuart Moore with a low shot which bobbled into the far corner.

The Seasiders responded well though and almost equalised instantly through Rob Apter, who was denied by the legs of the goalkeeper after being teed up by CJ Hamilton.

Dobbie’s side remained susceptible to a routine ball over the top though, with Gez Sithole getting in behind the backline again only for James Husband to recover well to make the block.

Going forwards, Blackpool looked dangerous with Beryly Lubala turning on the edge of the box and curling just over.

Ewan Bange, who was captaining the development side, was denied by keeper Luke Hutchinson twice in quick succession.

Firstly, the striker’s acrobatic overhead kick was superbly tipped over the bar before Hutchinson clawed his close-range header away from goal.

At the other end, meanwhile, a rare venture forward from the visitors saw Lloyd Isgrove’s first-time volleyed cross rattle the woodwork.

But it was Bolton’s goal that continued to live a charmed life, as Hamilton’s low effort from Apter’s pullback struck the foot of the post, with the keeper well beaten.

A busy Hutchinson was forced into another stop to deny Matty Virtue after the keeper had been rushed into a hurried clearance by Bange.

The Seasiders were caught out by another simple ball over the top, but this time Jordan Thorniley recovered to make a last-ditch block just as Sithole was about to pull the trigger.

Dobbie’s side finally drew level five minutes before the break after they were awarded a penalty.

Lubala was the man brought down after Hamilton had rattled the woodwork once again, denied by the post after breaking in behind.

Lubala dusted himself down to take the spot kick himself, squeezing the ball into the bottom corner despite Hutchinson getting the slightest of touches.

The Seasiders had chances, good ones too, to take the lead before the interval, Matty Virtue curling just wide on his weaker left foot while Bange saw a rising volley well claimed.

Stuart Moore was the busier of the two keepers at the start of the second-half, as he made a couple of relatively routine saves.

Dobbie was forced into making a change just after the hour mark when Ewan Bange hobbled off to be replaced by Donovan Lescott, whose father Joleon was watching on from the stands.

A few moments later, the Seasiders finally took the lead as Hamilton produced a smart finish to lift the ball over the onrushing keeper after being picked out by a clever pass from Virtue.

The woodwork came to Blackpool’s aid when Bolton sub Andrew Tutte curled a delicious effort towards the top corner, only for it to bounce back off the post.

The remainder of the game fizzled out as both sides made changes, with a number of youngsters getting time off the bench for the Seasiders.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Moore, Donkor (Mariette), Trusty, Thorniley, Husband (Lankshear), Ward, Virtue, Apter, Lubala, Hamilton, Bange (Lescott)

Subs: Spinelli, Daniels

Bolton: Hutchinson, Isgrove, Sheehan, Toal, Senior, Toure, Sackey, Khumbeni, Stanley, Carter, Sitole