Goals from Beryly Lubala and CJ Hamilton handed Blackpool a 2-1 win

How James Husband, Matty Virtue and CJ Hamilton performed during Blackpool's Central League win against Bolton Wanderers

Stephen Dobbie’s development side kicked off their Central League campaign with a 2-1 win against Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 5:19 pm

Blackpool named a strong side for the encounter, which was hosted at Bamber Bridge’s Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Here’s how they rated:

1. Stuart Moore - 7/10

Wrongfooted for Bolton's early goal but otherwise did well, making some comfortable saves at the start of the second-half. Will do him good getting a runout.

2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Kwaku Donkor - 8/10

An impressive showing from the young full-back, who was arguably Blackpool's best performer. Got forward well, defended resolutely and showed some moments of skill.

3. Tayt Trusty - 7/10

Caught out by a long ball over the top for Bolton's early opener but otherwise did well, especially as he was playing out of position at centre-back.

4. Jordan Thorniley - 6/10

Looked to be coasting through the game at times but had a few shaky moments. Utilised his long ball forward on a number of occasions.

