How James Husband, Matty Virtue and CJ Hamilton performed during Blackpool's Central League win against Bolton Wanderers

Blackpool named a strong side for the encounter, which was hosted at Bamber Bridge’s Sir Tom Finney Stadium.
1. Stuart Moore - 7/10
Wrongfooted for Bolton's early goal but otherwise did well, making some comfortable saves at the start of the second-half. Will do him good getting a runout.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Kwaku Donkor - 8/10
An impressive showing from the young full-back, who was arguably Blackpool's best performer. Got forward well, defended resolutely and showed some moments of skill.
Photo: Blackpool FC
3. Tayt Trusty - 7/10
Caught out by a long ball over the top for Bolton's early opener but otherwise did well, especially as he was playing out of position at centre-back.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Jordan Thorniley - 6/10
Looked to be coasting through the game at times but had a few shaky moments. Utilised his long ball forward on a number of occasions.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth