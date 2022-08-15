Blackpool's stance on signing another centre-back as Doug Tharme bags League One loan move

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tharme enjoyed a strong pre-season with the Seasiders after joining the club from Southport during the January transfer window.

However, the centre-back returned to Haig Avenue straight away to finish the remainder of the season on loan with the National League North side.

But rather than remain with the club as fourth choice centre-back, Tharme will spend the season in League One with Stanley where he will hopefully get regular game time.

The defender has only just recovered from a torn abductor he suffered during the pre-season friendly against Salford City.

The 22-year-old becomes the second defender to leave Bloomfield Road in as many weeks following Richard Keogh’s permanent departure to Ipswich Town last week.

It leaves Michael Appleton with three natural centre-backs in Marvin Ekpiteta, Rhys Williams and Jordan Thorniley, with James Husband and Callum Connolly able to fill in there if required.

Tharme enjoyed a solid pre-season under Michael Appleton

When asked if Pool are on the lookout for another centre-back, Pool’s head coach said: “Maybe, maybe not.“We’ve got someone who played alongside Marvin against Barrow on Tuesday night in Jordan Thorniley who was very good and is very reliable.

“I knew Jordan when he went out on loan as well as playing for Blackpool in the past, so he’s more than capable of filling that left-sided role.

“With Hubby (James Husband) coming back, he can do a stint at centre half as well so it’s something we will be open-minded about, but it’s not something we’re in a mad rush to fill.

“In terms of replacing Keesy’s experience, it depends if you’re trying to get a like-for-like in terms of position.

“There are still a hell of a lot of players out there who are out of contract in the summer and still don’t have a club, we’re mindful of that.

“There’s a lot of players out there with hundreds of league games under their belt who are still looking for a new home. We’re aware of a few of them.