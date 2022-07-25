Doug Tharme to miss the start of the season after defender is absent for Blackpool's friendly against Everton

The centre-back was missing for Blackpool against Everton yesterday after suffering a tear on his abductor during the week.

Tharme was joined on the sidelines by fellow defender Marvin Ekpiteta, who was missing due to a bout of sickness.

“He’s been sick overnight,” Appleton told The Gazette after yesterday’s game.

“He was due to play but he’s been vomiting overnight, so we wanted to keep him away from the group and give him a chance to recover for this week coming.

“As for Doug, he’s done his abductor. He did it against Salford when he went into a challenge in the middle of the park.

Tharme suffered the setback during last week's friendly against Salford

“He jarred it just before he went into the challenge, he felt it was just stiff. But when we got it scanned it showed there’s a slight tear there.

“We don’t think it’s a massive thing, it’s probably going to be three to four weeks but I think there was a bit of fear at first it was going to be longer.”

Richard Keogh was forced off with a groin issue during the second-half against Everton, while Rhys Williams was also subbed off having felt a bit stiff.

Jordan Thorniley was an option off the bench, but with Oliver Casey recently linking up with Forest Green Rovers on a season-long loan, the Seasiders are looking a little short.

“There’s a couple of them now,” Appleton added.

“Rhys hasn’t had a load of minutes so that’s why we tried to protect him because he was getting a bit stiff and sore. Keesy was feeling his groin, so we’re a little bit short in that position especially with Doug getting injured, so that’s something we need to be mindful of.”

Looking longer term, Jordan Gabriel, James Husband (both hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both stress fractures of the foot) all remain sidelined and will miss the start of the season.

“They’re all on track, but you’ve got someone like Jordan who has done a bit of running this week, albeit most of it straight-line stuff,” Appleton added.

“He’s certainly on track though and he will start building that up over the next week, but he probably won’t be available to train for the next 10 days.

“Bees gets his boot off at some point next week, or he will do as long as it’s healing and it’s showing the right signs which will hopefully be the case.