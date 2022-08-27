Sheffield Wednesday boss 'not worried' about contract uncertainty of Blackpool target

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the midfielder – who has yet to receive a formal contract offer – has still started the campaign well, scoring three times in his first four outings.

His form has also attracted the interest of Turkish giants, Besiktas, as well as Antalyaspor and Bristol City.

Despite the speculation, Owls boss Moore admits he’s not concerned by the situation.

Speaking to our sister paper the Sheffield Star, he said: “I have expressed a real desire in terms of him remaining and continuing with us.

“There is still work that he needs to be consistent on. He has had a great start to the season, so we hope that that’s still the situation.

Dele-Bashiru has started the season well for Sheffield Wednesday

“I'm not really worried about the situation, as long as we are working extremely hard to do the best by Fizz and the football club. We’ll see, time will tell with it – it’ll unravel itself.

“At the moment, we are really pleased with his form and the consistency that he is showing. But there are some parts of his game we want to keep improving and moving forward, and there’s still development. But he is doing really, really well.”

The Seasiders have already had two offers knocked back for the 21-year-old this summer, with the latest bid thought to be in the region of just under £1m.