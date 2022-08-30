Why Blackpool remain open to utilising the loan market before the window shuts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have already made five loan signings so far this summer, which is the maximum allowed in a match-day squad.

But with Appleton keen to strengthen in one or two areas ahead of Thursday night’s deadline, Pool’s head coach hasn’t ruled out making a sixth loan signing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are still a couple of areas of the pitch where we feel we’re still a little bit short,” he told The Gazette.

“A loan wouldn’t be ideal, I get that. But the reality is we’re not going to have Lewis (Fiorini) for a while.

“Taking six loans isn’t ideal, but when you’ve got one that probably won’t be ready until after the World Cup break – just because we’re going to be off for a month, he’ll obviously be back during that time – it just allows us to have a bit more freedom to look at that to see if we can do anything.

“I would rather have another player, especially if it’s one who can affect the XI. I’d rather do that and make sure we’re secure and we’ve got bodies, rather than worrying about upsetting a club or a player we’ve got on loan because they’re not getting game time.”

Michael Appleton's side have already brought in five loanees so far this summer

Pool are currently without five players who are capable of playing in central midfield in Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Fiorini and Keshi Anderson through injury and Sonny Carey through suspension.

Patino is expected back within the next week or two, but Fiorini is facing around two months on the sidelies with a hamstring injury.

With that in mind, the Seasiders may consider excluding the Man City loanee from the 25-man squad they must submit after the window closes.

When asked if players currently out injured could be left out, Appleton said: “Definitely. That’s the beauty of the position we’re in really.