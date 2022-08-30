Injury problems won't stop 'one or two' Blackpool players departing before the end of the transfer window

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders were without seven players against Bristol City on Saturday, six through injury and Sonny Carey through suspension.

Four of the six injuries are to midfield players, a position where Appleton is especially short at this moment in time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of Matty Virtue and Beryly Lubala have struggled for game time so far this season and could be sent out on loan to get regular minutes under their belt.

While Appleton doesn’t want to leave himself short on numbers, he’s opting to look at the bigger picture.

“I think there are one or two that need to go and play football, I’ve been saying that for weeks anyway,” Pool’s head coach said.

“It’s just the timing to make sure we don’t kill ourselves and leave ourselves too short.

Matty Virtue is one player who could leave on loan between now and the end of the transfer window

“Obviously Sonny has got another two games (suspended) so he will help us beyond next weekend. Charlie (Patino) is not a million miles away believe it or not, so we’ve got bodies coming back in staggered stages.

“Hopefully with one, maybe two coming in this week that will see us right.”

Blackpool are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on Blackburn Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Bloomfield Road.

One man who could make his debut in tangerine is winger Ian Poveda, who completed a season-long loan switch from Leeds United over the weekend.

The 22-year-old has an exciting pedigree, having already made 18 appearances for the Elland Road outfit.

The England Under-20 international has also spent time in the academies of Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Barcelona.

On Poveda’s signing, Appletnon said: “I’m delighted, he’s a proper talent and I’m sure he will be a fans’ favourite.

“He will excite people. You can see in games like this (Bristol City) where sometimes you find yourselves in a one-vs-one position and players turn back and go safe, but he won’t do that.