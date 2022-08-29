How much room do Blackpool have in their 25-man squad to make signings before the transfer deadline?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have already made six new additions so far, with Leeds United winger Ian Poveda becoming their latest recruit ahead of Saturday’s thrilling draw against Bristol City.

The Gazette understands the player in question is NOT Celtic winger Owen Moffat, who should be confirmed as a Blackpool player soon – albeit initially for the development squad rather than the first-team.

Departures are inevitable, although Appleton will be hoping star man Josh Bowler isn’t among those to leave between now and 11pm on Thursday night.

The clubs continue to circle, but the City Ground remains the most likely destination should the winger leave.

Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth, Fulham and Watford have all been credited with interest at one point or another, but Nottingham Forest are the side who have recently had a £2.5m bid rejected.

Michael Appleton remains keen to strengthen his squad ahead of Thursday night's deadline

This has reportedly been increased to £3m, but it’s claimed Blackpool are holding out for £4m plus extras.

Should the worst happen, Blackpool have potential replacements in mind but whether they’re able to get a late deal over the line obviously depends how much time is remaining in the window.

When asked about Poveda after Saturday’s game, Appleton said wasn’t necessarily a direct replacement for Bowler and he hoped to have both available to him come September 2 once the window is shut.

As it stands, the Seasiders have 26 ‘senior’ players under contract. Once the window shuts, they must submit a 25-man squad list to the EFL.

Players can be left out though, so there is some flexibility. I wouldn’t be surprised if one or two of the players with longer-term injuries aren’t registered to provide some further space.

In a way, the winter World Cup helps as the Championships stops from November 12.

With Kevin Stewart not expected to be match fit until after the international break, which is at the end of September, is it worth leaving him out? That then gives him the best chance of being as fit as possible once the window reopens in January, when the Seasiders can alter their squad once again.

Further spots could be made available if players like Matty Virtue and Beryly Lubala depart on loan, as has been recently suggested.

Despite the club’s mini-crisis in midfield, Appleton hinted at the weekend Virtue could still be better served playing elsewhere to get more minutes under his belt.

With Sonny Carey back next week after serving the final two games of his suspension and Charlie Patino a couple of weeks away from recovering from his ankle injury, the Seasiders will have more options in that area of the pitch pretty soon, which will force Virtue further down the pecking order.

As for Lubala, he’s yet to play a minute in the league, his only action coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup. So a loan away, especially now Poveda has arrived, has got to suit both parties you’d think.