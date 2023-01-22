Rhys Williams 'set to return' to Liverpool as Blackpool are linked with Burnley and Stoke City defenders
Rhys Williams is set to return to Liverpool, according to reports.
The centre-back has made 17 appearances for Blackpool this season, but hasn’t started a game for over a month.
Williams has predominantly been used as backup in recent weeks, with Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Thorniley the preferred choice in the centre of defence.
Even with Ekpiteta suffering what is thought to be a hamstring injury during the defeat to Watford, Blackpool are still willing to let Williams return to Merseyside.
This is because the Seasiders are on the hunt for more quality in that area of the pitch, with Stoke City’s Aden Flint and Burnley man Luke McNally both strongly linked.
It’s understood McNally had been lined up on a potential loan deal while Michael Appleton was still the club’s head coach.
But following his sacking last week, it remains to be seen if this deal still goes through.
It has since been reported the Seasiders could turn to Flint, an experienced centre-back that featured under new boss Mick McCarthy during their time together at Cardiff City.
Williams is one of six loanees currently on Blackpool’s books alongside Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler and Ian Poveda.
Clubs in the EFL are permitted to sign as many loanees as they wish, but only five can be named in a match-day squad.
Allowing Williams to return to Liverpool would help free up space for either Flint or McNally to make the move to Bloomfield Road.
Given the England Under-21 international is currently struggling to make an impact on the first-team, it makes sense for Pool to utilise that loan space elsewhere.