Rhys Williams 'set to return' to Liverpool as Blackpool are linked with Burnley and Stoke City defenders

The centre-back has made 17 appearances for Blackpool this season, but hasn’t started a game for over a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams has predominantly been used as backup in recent weeks, with Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Thorniley the preferred choice in the centre of defence.

Even with Ekpiteta suffering what is thought to be a hamstring injury during the defeat to Watford, Blackpool are still willing to let Williams return to Merseyside.

This is because the Seasiders are on the hunt for more quality in that area of the pitch, with Stoke City’s Aden Flint and Burnley man Luke McNally both strongly linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But following his sacking last week, it remains to be seen if this deal still goes through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams hasn't started a game for Blackpool since mid-December

It has since been reported the Seasiders could turn to Flint, an experienced centre-back that featured under new boss Mick McCarthy during their time together at Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams is one of six loanees currently on Blackpool’s books alongside Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler and Ian Poveda.

Clubs in the EFL are permitted to sign as many loanees as they wish, but only five can be named in a match-day squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allowing Williams to return to Liverpool would help free up space for either Flint or McNally to make the move to Bloomfield Road.