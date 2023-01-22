News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool fans remember legend Jimmy Armfield on the fifth anniversary of his passing

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the sad passing of Blackpool legend Jimmy Armfield.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
The club’s most famous son died on this day in 2018 at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Armfield will forever go down in Blackpool folklore as the club’s most cherished former player.

He famously played the whole of his career at Blackpool, usually at right back.

In a playing career that spanned 17 years, he played 627 games in all competitions, scored six goals, and spent a decade as the club's captain.

He also represented England 43 times, captaining his country on 15 occasions. He was also part of the England squad that won the World Cup in 1966, cruelly missing out on a starting role due to injury.

Tributes have flooded in for ‘Gentleman Jim’ on the anniversary of his passing after his son Duncan took to Twitter.

Famously a one-club man, Armfield spent all of his career in tangerine

“Missing Dad today on the 5th anniversary of his passing,” he wrote.

“A proud Blackpool, English & amazing family man leaving us with fabulous memories.

“Please share any stories today so we can keep him in our minds & celebrate his life.”

Former Everton and England star Peter Reid, who played under Armfield while he was manager of Bolton replied: “Absolute Gentleman, my first manager.”

Sylvia Cleaver wrote: “Sending much love to you and your family.

“I can’t believe it’s 5 years already since I paid my respects to your wonderful Dad at Bloomfield Road.

“Your Dad will never be forgotten, he was a gentleman a truly outstanding player and is a legend in Tangerine.”

Colin Darrah said: “Thinking of you and your family today Duncan, your father was simply an amazing man and footballer. Blackpool FC will always be proud of him.”

“The greatest Pool legend,” David Hayward commented.

Darren Thrussell replied: “Your dad will always be my favourite radio co-commentator – great knowledge and expertise on the game and wonderful delivery.”

The club also released their own message alongside a touching image of Jimmy in front of the Blackpool Tower.

"Remembering the great Jimmy Armfield, who sadly passed away five years ago today,” the Seasiders said.

