Ins and outs on the agenda: Transfer state of play as Blackpool enter final few days of January window

Given Blackpool’s perilous position at the wrong end of the Championship table, this was always going to be an absolutely crucial month of ins and outs at Bloomfield Road.

So far, you’d have to say they’ve strengthened well, with the arrivals of Andy Lyons, Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler, Tom Trybull and Charlie Goode.

Going the other way has been Theo Corbeanu, Callum Wright, Grant Ward and Rhys Williams, four players that weren’t really having a major impact on the first-team.

From that point of view, you’d have to say the Seasiders are in a stronger position now – on paper, at least – than they were three or four weeks ago, which is always the ultimate aim of any transfer window.

Incomings

There’s still work to be done though. New boss Mick McCarthy played it coy, but you get the feeling there’s a real hunger within the club to make further additions.

Mick McCarthy will be keen to strengthen his new Blackpool squad between now and Tuesday night

In fact, we know there is because Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has basically come out and admitted Blackpool have bid for their defender Toby Sibbick. It's since been suggested a second offer has also been knocked back.

The likes of Aden Flint and Harvey White are other names that have done the rounds in the past few days.

The Seasiders have also been linked with a move for Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis, but as reported there doesn’t appear to be a great deal of substance behind that particular piece of speculation.

We all know centre-back remains a priority, not on the wing where Blackpool are already well stocked following the January arrivals of Rogers and Bowler, while CJ Hamilton and Ian Poveda are also on the books.

The Seasiders have had a bid rejected for defender Toby Sibbick, according to Hearts boss Robbie Neilson

With Marvin Ekpiteta out until the end of February, which is a major blow, that leaves Goode and Jordan Thorniley as the only available specialist centre-backs. Of course Callum Connolly and James Husband can both fill in there, but it’s hardly an ideal situation.

On the way out?

Outgoings have also got to be on the agenda, you’d think. The Seasiders have 28 ‘senior’ players on their books, three more than the 25 permitted under EFL regulations.

Of course you can’t rule out McCarthy omitting two or three players completely, especially some of those who look to be long-term injury absentees.

Beryly Lubala appears to be surplus to requirements at Bloomfield Road

But again, it’s far from ideal having players on your books who are picking up a wage for doing diddly-squat, so you’d imagine there will be an attempt to get two or three out of the door before Tuesday night’s 11pm deadline.

Beryly Lubala, who has only just returned from Colchester United, could be one. Other than one appearance for the development squad he’s not featured since coming back to Squires Gate, so he’s surplus to requirements.

Saying that, clubs in non-league can do business at any time during the season, so if a club in the National League, for example, wanted to take Lubala on, then they wouldn’t be restricted by next week’s deadline.

Elsewhere, it remains to be seen what will happen with Lewis Fiorini given he’s not kicked a ball for Blackpool since the end of August.

It’s been a difficult season for the 20-year-old, who picked up a hamstring injury during the away win at QPR, where his game was really beginning to click into gear alongside Charlie Patino.

But Fiorini, who suffered another setback during the World Cup break just as he was on the cusp of making a return, was very much a Michael Appleton signing, having played under him at Lincoln City last season.

We’ve yet to be given a definitive timescale on Fiorini’s return, but he shouldn’t be too far away.

The fact the Seasiders have opted to keep Fiorini on when he could easily have been sent back earlier in the window suggests he’ll be staying put, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Jake Beesley is another name that has been mentioned by fans as someone that could benefit from regular game time elsewhere. But, unless another forward comes in, will McCarthy want to risk only having three strikers?

If fit, I could see a scenario where Luke Garbutt heads out on loan, given Blackpool don’t really need three left-backs at this moment in time (although, as soon as I say this, watch them pick up an injury or two in that position – it’s always the way!).

It won’t impact the first-team, but Tayt Trusty looks to be on his way to Hartlepool United if reports are to be believed, which would be a real step-up for the midfielder.

Aside from that, it’s difficult to see where there’s any room to streamline the squad. Everyone else is either badly-needed or out injured.

On the pitch matters

Away from transfers, it will be interesting to see how McCarthy approaches this weekend’s cup tie away to Southampton.

The priority is to stay up at any cost, we know that, but with a full week until their next game there’s no reason for Blackpool not to go as strong as possible to try and cause an upset, just as they did in the last round.

The Saints themselves have bigger fish to fry, namely their only survival and the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, which is up at Newcastle on Tuesday night. So you’d like to think Nathan Jones will make changes.

I’ve never subscribed to the view that, just because one competition is less important than another, you just dismiss it completely and essentially name a reserve side.

Blackpool have won one game in 11 since October, they can’t afford to pick and choose what games to win - regardless of the competition.