‘If we can, we can’: Mick McCarthy details Blackpool’s transfer hopes for the last week of the January window

Charlie Goode became Blackpool’s fifth addition of the month on Monday, following in the footsteps of Andy Lyons, Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler and Tom Trybull.

It appears further business remains on the agenda though, with Blackpool looking a little short at centre-back in particular.

It comes as the Seasiders have reportedly had a six-figure bid knocked back for Hearts defender Toby Sibbick.

When asked if there’s likely to be any more incomings between now and the end of the window, McCarthy told The Gazette: “I wouldn’t tell you if there was!”

However, the 63-year-old did expand slightly further when queried if it’s likely to be a busy week of ins and outs before the January 31 deadline.

“Possibly,” he said.

McCarthy hasn't ruled out Blackpool doing further business during the final week of the window

“Chris (Badlan) and Ben (Mansford) are at that. Myself and TC (assistant Terry Connor), and (scout) Dave Bowman who has been with me for a long time, we’re all addressing that issue and if we can, we can.

“We want people to come and help if they can.”

McCarthy also refused to be drawn on reports linking the Seasiders with a move for Aden Flint, who played under Blackpool’s new boss at Cardiff City.

It’s been one in, one out so far this week, with Charlie Goode arriving from Brentford to fill the hole left vacant by Rhys Williams, who returned to his parent club Liverpool.

On Williams’ departure, McCarthy said: “I think he’s a different type (to Charlie). Charlie is a little bit more experienced and a bit older, which probably suits the Championship.

“I never got to see Rhys. I saw him train and I saw a few bits from some of the games I watched and as you’d expect, he was a nice, technical, quick footballer.

“But what I would say is that at Liverpool you’ll probably have 60 per cent of the possession, here you might be 40 or 35 per cent in some games.

