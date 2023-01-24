Transfer rumour: Blackpool have 'six-figure bid' rejected for Hearts defender
Blackpool have had a six-figure bid for Hearts’ Toby Sibbick rejected, according to reports north of the border.
Our sister paper the Edinburgh News claim Blackpool’s bid was “instantly dismissed” by the SPL side.
The offer comes after Sibbick, a defender, scored in Hearts’ Edinburgh derby win against Hibernian at the weekend.
Hearts value Sibbick highly after his rapid development this season and have no intention of selling him, according to the report.
New Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy is thought to be a big admirer of the player having watched him at former club Barnsley.
It remains to be seen whether the Seasiders will return with a higher officer for the 23-year-old, but Hearts are certainly reluctant to let him leave.
Sibbick only joined Hearts from Barnsley last January and signed a three-and-a-half-year contract. He is considered a long-term asset with the potential to develop more with greater experience in the Scottish league.
After enduring a difficult spell earlier in the season with some fans aiming criticism in his direction, Sibbick has recovered to reclaim a starting place and win over many supporters. His recent run of games has coincided with Hearts’ nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions as he excelled in central defence.
The Seasiders are likely to be on the lookout for another centre-back between now and the end of the transfer window despite recently bringing in Charlie Goode on loan from Brentford.
Marvin Ekpiteta is sidelined with a hamstring injury and is likely to be out until the end of February, while Rhys Williams recently returned to Liverpool.